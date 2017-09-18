More than 30 percent of Buffalo residents lived in poverty last year

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau says more than 30 percent of Buffalo residents were living in poverty this past year.

Buffalo Business First published a report on poverty in major U.S. cities, and Buffalo was low on the rankings — number 80.

The only three cities listed as having a poverty rate higher than Buffalo were Laredo, Texas; Cleveland, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was ranked last, at number 83, with a 35 percent poverty rate.

According to the statistics, 75,841 out of 248,493 people in Buffalo were below the poverty line in 2016.

The top five cities were the following:

  • 1. Anchorage, Alaska — 6.3 percent poverty rate
  • 2. Plano, Texas – 6.7 percent poverty rate
  • 3. Virginia Beach, Virginia – 7.9 percent poverty rate
  • 4. Henderson, Nevada — 8.5 percent poverty rate
  • 5. San Francisco, California — 10.1 percent rate

 

