Sabres fall 3-2 in OT to Carolina in preseason opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been nearly three decades since Hall of Fame defenseman Phil Housley wore the Blue and Gold in Buffalo. His coaching debut was spoiled by Carolina in a 3-2 overtime loss in the Sabres preseason opener on Monday.

Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe netted the goals for Buffalo, before Derek Ryan beat Linus Ullmark for the game winner in the extra session.

Trailing 1-0 in the first Evan Rodrigues threaded a perfect pass to Griffith who buried his first with the club.

“Cliff (Pu) made a great play on the wall and I came in and tried to sell the shot, I slid it to him and he put it in,” Rodrigues said after the game.

The forward is also looking to crack the Sabres opening night roster. In 30 games last season the former Boston University star scored four goals with the big club.

“This is such a competitive league, even if you have same coach and management you have something to prove,” he added. “I’m just coming into this trying to prove myself to them and do whatever it takes.”

Again down a goal in the second and short handed, McCabe jumped into the rush and ripped a shot top shelf to tie things at two.

“When you have a 4-on-4 there are opportunities for us defenseman to jump in the play and our forwards can read off of us,” he said. “A lot of us are really good skaters on the back-end and we want to help our offense.”

OH BABY!! McCabe's top shelf rip is a beauty! Tied at 2 with seconds left in the 2nd.

The Sabres return to action on Tuesday when they play the Pittsburg Penguins. The game is being played at Pegula Ice Arena on the campus of Penn State University. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.