Sheriff: Couple fornicate at county park and are found with narcotics

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people had sex at a county park and were found with narcotics, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

A county park ranger called the Sheriff’s office about a suspicious vehicle near Emery Park’s concert shelter around 11 p.m. on Friday.

A deputy arrived and began to interview the vehicle’s occupants, who were identified as Richard Wagner, 29, of East Aurora and Kelly Janicki, 54, of Marilla.

According to authorities, Wagner admitted to having sex and smoking marijuana in the vehicle.

Officials say he was found with marijuana, cocaine and a cap with heroin residue. Janicki was found with two hypodermic needles and nine methadone pills, deputies say.

Both Wagner and Janicki were each charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and four violations.

