Slow Roll riders to meet at Big Ditch Brewing Company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bicyclists participating in the September 18 Slow Roll ride will meet up at Big Ditch Brewing Company.

The 6:30 p.m. ride will go through the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor and beyond, including parts of downtown Buffalo, MLK Park, Masten Park and the lower west side of the city.

Streets included in the Monday ride are Huron, Oak, Michigan, E. Ferry, Genesee, Best, Summer, Richmond and Niagara.

Riders are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m.

Big Ditch Brewing Company is located at 55 E. Huron St.