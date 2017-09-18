State: Dunkirk animal shelter can be used as temporary holding center

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets last October — and again Monday afternoon — conducted an inspection and approved the Dunkirk animal shelter to serve as a temporary holding facility for dogs.
But a recent post on social media whipped local animal lovers into a frenzy, some going as far as threatening to break into the building, or worse, harm the city’s dog control officer.
It’s seen better days. There are holes in the ceiling that allow insulation to sag through. There are sections with mold. Although there are no windows, the interior felt comfortable despite outside temperatures exceeding 80 degrees. The shelter is approved by the state to house dogs for no more than five days at a time. If the owners can’t be found within five days — or they give up ownership — Purol takes the dogs to the SPCA shelter in Jamestown.
“It’s cool in the summer, warm in the winter. The dogs have plenty of room. Good ventilation,” he said. “A lot of the dogs have a better life here for a couple of days then some of the homes they come out of, and that’s really sad.”
“If I felt the conditions here were not adequate, then we would stop providing the services to the city,” Rosas said. “And we would go straight to the SPCA (in Jamestown).
“We’re going to be looking at upgrades, maybe adding a window or two for better ventilation,” he added. “But again, this is a very temporary shelter for dogs.”
Rosas said the city has already received some interest from people volunteering their time and money to improve the temporary shelter. Those interested can contact the Dunkirk City Clerk’s office, or call (716) 366-0452.