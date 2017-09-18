State Police: Drunk driver crashes into pole

TOWN OF YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County driver has been charged with striking a utility pole while drunk.

New York State Police say Franklinville resident Andrew Vosburg, 32, crashed into a pole in the Town of Yorkshire this weekend.

He was found by Troopers on Block Rd. around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say they could smell alcohol while interviewing Vosburg, and he was subsequently given sobriety tests.

According to Troopers, his blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Vosburg was given tickets for court in the Town of Yorkshire.