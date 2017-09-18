Teen charged with starting fires that destroyed camp, trailers

FARMERSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man was charged with starting fires that destroyed a seasonal camp and two house trailers.

Back in April, New York State Police began to investigate fires on Huyck Rd. in the Town of Farmersville, eventually coming to the conclusion that they were intentionally started.

Approximately $50,000 in damage was done, but a suspect was not immediately identified.

After a number of interviews, Joshua Monette, 18, was arrested this past Friday and charged with Arson and Criminal Mischief.

In May, Monette had been charged with multiple crimes after authorities say he and John Harvey, 16, abducted McKenzie Wilson, who was 12 years old at the time.

In relation to the Arson and Criminal Mischief charges, Monette will be back in court on October 4.