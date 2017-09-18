Tremont Seals returns home to Buffalo, continues recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A block party ended in tragedy on Loring Avenue this Fourth of July.

Then 7-year-old Tremont Seals was found bleeding from his head on the pavement, after Buffalo police say he was struck by a car.

The driver took off, and no arrests have been made.

“It’s frustrating but honestly I can’t dwell on that,” Tameka Jones, Tremont’s mother tells News 4.

What she is focused on, is her son’s recovery.

The now 8-year-old is walking, talking, and eating on his own again, after suffering serious head trauma and spending time in a coma.

Despite his neck brace, it’s hard to tell Tremont was in critical condition just two months ago.

Jones says even in the first days after the crash, she knew Tremont would recovery; she says, it’s due to his fighting spirit.

“Tremont’s been very strong, confident, you know, very independent. Wanting to do a lot of things himself. He just never gave into anything, he never gave into it,” Jones says.

The third grader received get-well gifts from people all over Buffalo during his recovery, which isn’t over yet.

Friday, Tremont returned home to Buffalo from Pittsburgh, where he was undergoing treatment at the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh.

Of the 17 hit and run cases in Erie County since January 1, this is one of six in which no charges have been filed, despite dozens of interviews conducted by Buffalo police.

“This case right here disturbs me greatly,” says Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

“This occurred at a block party on July 4 and there were many, dozens and dozens of people who were at this block party,” he says.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information.

Seals will be home-schooled for the next few months, but Jones says he’s excited to return to school and his classmates.