5-year-old musician helps raise money for pets affected by Irma

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A five-year-old boy helped raise $150 for pets displaced by Hurricane Irma by sharing his musical talents.

Max, 5, played drums, guitar, and other instruments outside of Waggy Tails Resort and Spa in Allegany on Tuesday, collecting tips to be donated to the effort.

The pet resort is currently collecting donations to help displaced animals in the Florida area.

Max decided to help after his mother made a donation. He set up outside of the resort, playing from a setlist that he made.

