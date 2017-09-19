Activists prepare for education advocate, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala’s Buffalo arrival

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Education access advocates are gearing up to hear from one of the most outspoken activists – Malala Yousafzai.

The 20-year-old is leading off the 31st annual Distinguished Speakers Series at the University at Buffalo. She’s bringing her message about girls education to Alumni Arena, talking with a sold out crowd of 6500 people.

“There’s a very small group of people in the world who have such powerful voices that they’ve been wind in our sails,” said Anne Wadsworth, the Executive Director of Girls Education Collaborative which is a locally-based global nonprofit group focused on increasing education for young women. “That she’s coming to Buffalo is a really unique opportunity for the community to have a global learning experience.”

Yousafzai is the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner. She made international headlines when she was just 15, after being targeted and shot by terrorists for speaking up against the the Taliban’s oppression regarding girls education access.

“Surviving that, she chose this pathway of raising her voice even louder and becoming an advocate for all,” said Wadsworth.

The executive director says Malala’s message is aligned with the nonprofit’s – that one girl can change the world – and she’s hopeful that having such a powerful voice speaking to those around the city will cause others to join their efforts and increase education access for millions.

“We can’t leave half the world behind.”

For information about Malala’s story and message, click here and to learn more about GEC, visit the group’s website here.