BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A parolee is wanted by authorities for absconding from supervision.

Deion Brown, 23, is serving a 3.5-year sentence for Second-Degree Robbery.

According to officials, he has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his location.

Anyone with information on Brown can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.