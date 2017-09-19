Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to take over the Clement Mansion; share space with Red Cross

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Changes are coming to the historic Clement Mansion on Delaware Avenue.

It’s been home to the Western New York chapter of the American Red Cross for years. But now, they’ll join forces with a musical counterpart.

The Developer is buying the Clement Mansion from the nonprofit. And in just a few weeks the BPO will be moving in. It’s a change both parties hope will be a harmonious relationship.

It may seem like a unique combination to the outsider, but if you look carefully throughout the Clement Mansion, history brings the two together here.

Jay Bonafede with the WNY chapter of the American Red Cross said, “Mrs. Clement was a classically trained musician herself, with the BPO. This is kind of going back to the future, for the family and being able to share this space with them.”

Carolyn Tripp Clement first donated the 17 thousand square-foot mansion to the red cross in 1941. Now, Developer John Yurtchuk is buying the property and will split it and donate the mansion to the BPO.

Susan Schwartz with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra said, “This is one of the most innovative and creative ideas to make a gift to two organizations that are near and dear to his heart.”

Leaders say it’s big enough to house the 50 employees between the two organizations. Schwartz said, “They’re going to have one whole floor, we’re going to have another, and we will share the first floor with the beautiful boardroom, and the music room and the entree way, that is so beautiful.”

And Red Cross staffers have a warning for their new neighbors: There are rumors Mrs. Clement’s ghost still roams through the halls here. “Many people have said if she doesn’t like something, she lets it be known.”

And as Mrs. Clement herself intended, her love for philanthropy and music will now-once again be under one roof. Bonafede said, “We’re just happy that someone is coming in that will have the same concern for the building itself and will respect its history and the families history.”

Red Cross leaders say their annual events will still go on as planned, as part of the lease agreement. It’s one of biggest donations in the BPO’s history, valued at around $2.5 million dollars

The purchase is expected to close in mid-October.