Eichel nets OT winner in 4-3 win over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Making his preseason debut, Jack Eichel didn’t disappoint recording three points and netting the overtime winner in the Sabres’ 4-3 win over Pittsburgh at Pegula Ice Arena.

Eichel picked up assists on two goals from Jason Pominville, who found the back of the net in the first and second periods.

After scrambling in their own end to start the extra session, Eichel led the rush up ice on a 2-on-1 with Evander Kane.

The star forward flipped the puck top shelf for the game-winner.

Trailing 3-2 in the third period Matt Tennyson netted the equalizer with 2:39 left in the third.

The Sabres return to action Friday at 7 in Toronto and play the Leafs again on Saturday.

