FEMA to release updated flood maps for Lackawanna

News 4 Staff Published:

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Lackawanna hope updated flood maps could result in fewer homeowners having to pay expensive insurance rates.

FEMA plans to release an updated map of the “special flood hazard area” around Smoke Creek in Lackawanna sometime next month.

Assemblyman Mickey Kearns told the Lackawanna City Council last night that the map has not been updated in decades, forcing some homeowners to pay for flood insurance they might not need.

“Over $350,000 over the last 50-some-odd years since we’ve had federal flood insurance, there’s been minimal payout, especially over the last 20 years people have made claims,” Kearns said. “We’ve had one of the wettest years, most rainfall, and there hasn’t been any flooding.”

The city will have a 90-day appeal period after the new map is released.

