Frightworld opens for season on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Prepare to be scared.

Frightworld: America’s Screampark, is returning to Buffalo this Friday.

Frightworld is now in its 16th year in Western New York and offers five themed haunted attractions.

New for this year is “Camp Massacre”, a nod to Oct. 13 falling on a Friday this year. The attraction will send guests through the “abandoned camp grounds” of Blue Falls, where a “knife wielding maniac” is on the loose.

Also new for this year is “Escape City Buffalo”, an escape room adventure which challenges guest to find clues, solve puzzles, and escape through secret passages before the clock runs out. The escape room experience is open year-round.

Frightworld is located in Youngman Plaza, 800 Young St., in Tonawanda.

