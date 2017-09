BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is coming to Buffalo.

The comedian and Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,” will be performing at the KeyBank Center as part of his of Passively Aggressive tour.

Tickets for the April 18 show go on sale November 6 at 10 a.m. They will cost $52.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to the KeyBank Center Box Office, call 888-223-6000 or go to tickets.com.