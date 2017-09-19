Local insurance agents busy with Irma claims from WNYers in Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Millions of dollars are at stake as homeowners from Texas and Florida submit insurance claims to help cover the damage caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

For the Vice President of Personal Insurance at Key Insurance and Benefits Services, this means a staff that’s inundated with phone calls.

Lisa Kaplan-Hartnett says her staff is dealing with around twice as many claims as usual, many of them from western New Yorkers with secondary properties in Florida.

The problem, Kaplan-Hartnett tells News 4, is that often homeowners inquire about their coverage too late. Once a storm hits, no changes to an insurance policy can be made.

Most homeowners have the option of wind insurance if they live in a coastal area.

Kaplan-Hartnett says if you don’t have a mortgage, you don’t have to carry it; wind insurance is generally pretty pricey too.

Flood insurance is totally separate and not covered under traditional homeowner’s insurance.

Kaplan-Hartnett says many people, even on the coast, don’t carry flood insurance.

Insurance companies handle claims on a first come, first serve basis.

“A lot of people can’t get to their properties, they don’t know if they have damage,” says Kaplan-Hartnett.

Her advice to Snowbirds at this point, is to be patient.

“The sooner you get a claim in to report, the better off you are,” she says.

Below are additional tips from CBS News for hurricane-related insurance claims:

Report your claim as promptly as possible. Insurance companies usually handle them on a first come, first serve basis. Make sure that your claim exceeds your deductible, which could have risen in recent years if you haven’t checked your policy. Note your claim number — insurance companies use it to locate your file.

