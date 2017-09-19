Niagara Falls dads participate in “Dads take your child to school day”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Dads take your child to school” day is part of an annual event that takes place across the state. In Niagara Falls more than a thousand dads participated.

“I think it’s important for the kids to go to school because education is very important and I want to see my daughters be successful. I have two girls,” said Rashawn Works of Niagara Falls.

Several fathers brought their children to Abate Elementary Tuesday morning. It’s 1 of 9 Niagara Falls schools along with several others across the state participating in “Dads take your child to school day.”

“I come every year. I came to this school when I was their age,” said Victor Johnson of Niagara Falls.

“We have dads that are raising children, we have grandparents that are raising children so we tend to see more dads come in and be involved, that’s why I think this event is big for our school,” said Cynthia Jones, Harry F. Abate Elementary School Principal.

Superintendent Mark Laurrie says parent engagement leads to greater achievement in the classroom.

“There’s a direct correlation between the amount of male involvement in the success of a student. And that doesn’t necessarily just need to be a father. It could be significant uncle, grandfather, mentor in the community,” said Mark Laurrie, Superintendent of Niagara Falls City School District

It’s the 6th year the Niagara Falls City School District has encouraged dad’s to bring their kids to school. Laurrie says there’s an overall uptick in parent involvement.

“I didn’t have it like that when I was growing up so my daughters need somebody to look out for them, going to school and everything,” said Works.

Tuesday’s event is just one of several initiatives that take place at the Abate Elementary School throughout the year so that fathers play an active role in their child’s education all school year.