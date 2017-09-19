Owner: my security caught driver after he slammed into a dozen parked cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of the Colonie Lounge is speaking out after a man hit a dozen cars parked near her business along Taft place early Saturday. Neighbors are blaming the North Buffalo strip club, but the owner says they should be thanking them for helping catch the culprit.

36-year-old Joshua Jones was arrested early Saturday for allegedly slamming into a dozen parked cars along Taft place. He’s been charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Now neighbors are blaming the Colonie Lounge, a gentleman’s club, since sources say Jones had just left there before crashing into the vehicles.

“I’m not sure why they’re looking to shut us down when they should sort of kind of be grateful,” said Kathy Paradowski, who owns Colonie Lounge.

Kathy Paradowski says it was the lounge security who actually caught Jones after he abandoned his car.

“My security did not know if the man had any weapons of any kind on him but he tackled him, put handcuffs on him and called 9-1-1. The people on Taft Street wouldn’t have anyone to go after for their property damage if we did not apprehend the individual,” said Paradowski.

Sources tell News 4 the city and State Liquor Authority met with the owners in August and agreed the lounge would add private security.

“We have tried everything in our power to be good neighbors to them,” said Paradowski.

SLA investigated the lounge for “continuing pattern of noise misconduct or disorder” in 2014 and owners were fined $9,000 last year.

Paradowski says she’s given neighbors her personal phone number in case they have any concerns. Even though she says complaints are few and far between, she says some neighbors still want to see her business gone.

“Sorry to say they don’t like the type of establishment it is but that doesn’t make us bad people,” said Paradowski.

Paradowski told News 4 police say Colonie Lounge isn’t at fault for this incident. The State Liquor Authority has opened an investigation and have reached out to Buffalo police department for more information.

City spokesman Mike DeGeorge says because of Saturday’s incident, police are looking to ass patrols in and around the lounge on weekends especially around closing time.