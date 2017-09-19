Serious 2-motorcycle crash sends one to hospital by Mercy Flight

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating a two-motorcycle crash that shut down part of the Lasalle Expressway for a time Monday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. and the RobShots photographer on the scene saw emergency crews tending to one victim.

State Police confirm one person was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight following the crash. News 4 is still waiting on word about that person’s condition at the time of this posting.

Troopers have not released any information about what happened to the other driver involved in the crash or whether anyone may face charges in connection with this collision.

