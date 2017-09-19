Study: Buffalo has one of the lowest rates of regular exercise in US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo community has one of the lowest rates of regular exercise in the Unites States, according to a new study.

189 communities across the nation were ranked in the Gallup-Sharecare study. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls came in at number 184 for 2015/16, with 46.5 percent of people regularly exercising.

Rochester was slightly higher, ranking at 179, with 47.8 percent.

Buffalo ranked higher than both Toledo and Akron, Ohio. Ranked last was the Hickory-Lenoir-Morgantown community in North Carolina, with 41.8 percent of people regularly exercising.

The study said people who regularly exercise do it for a minimum of 30 minutes at least three times each week.

The top five communities for regular exercise were all in Colorado and California.

1. Boulder, Colo. – 69.6 percent

2. Fort Collins, Colo. – 67.9 percent

3. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, Calif. – 67 percent

4. Greeley, Colo. – 65.3 percent

5. Santa Rosa, Calif. – 62.3 percent

Here are the 2016 statistics of those who regularly exercise, broken down by gender and race:

MORE | See the complete study results here.