AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a motorcycle while riding her bike.

Amherst police say it happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Main St.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was driving south on Forest Rd. when he collided with the 17-year-old girl.

The teen was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating, and so far, they haven’t filed any charges.