BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times in Buffalo Monday night.

Buffalo police responded to the shooting, on the 100 block of Donovan Dr., just before 9 p.m.

According to officials, the teen was shot multiple times.

She was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.