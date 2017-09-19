UberEATS launches in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ride sharing service Uber is offering a new way for Buffalonians to get their favorite local foods delivered straight to their doors.

UberEATS launched in the Queen City Tuesday morning, with representatives demonstrating how to use the service during a press event at Osteria 166.

Drivers who are approved to work for the ride sharing service can now deliver food from more than 60 different Buffalo restaurants, some of which are offering delivery for the first time ever.

For a $5.99 booking fee/order, Uber customers can order from full menu from a participating restaurant, and depending on where you are, you could get your food delivered in as little as ten to 20 minutes.

To place an order, you must download the free UberEATS app on your smart phone or go to ubereats.com. Customers log in using their normal Uber log in credentials, and the same credit card that’s on file for catching a ride will be charged for your meal.

UberEATS deliveries are available during the normal open hours for each participating restaurant, whether you’re ordering breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a late night snack.

“Buffalo has a thriving local food scene with local treats such as chicken wings and Beef on Weck, and UberEATS will give restaurant owners, many of whom are local entrepreneurs, the opportunity to grow their business,” said Jon Feldman, General Manager for UberEATS New York. “UberEATS in Buffalo will give local Uber driver partners the additional opportunity for earning, and for the restaurant owners, the ability to expand their customer base.”

Buffalo is the first city in New York State to get UberEATS since Uber and other ride sharing services were allowed to start operating here in late June.

Uber drivers can choose to deliver food, people, or both when they sign in to start picking up fares.