Week 3: How the top QB prospects fared

#1 – Sam Darnold, USC Vs. Texas: Win (27-24)

28-49, 397 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Make no mistake about it: Sam Darnold had his moments – but was at his finest when USC needed him most Saturday night.

Less than a minute to go and down a field goal? Darnold connected with his receivers for gains of 13, 21 and 18 before the Trojans’ freshman kicker tied the game.

Now, the pick six wasn’t Darnold’s fault. He hit Jalene Greene in stride and in the hands, but the receiver ultimately bobbled the ball right into the hands of a Texas defender who make the quick house call before half.

The QB’s long TD to Ronald Jones III – when he escaped the pocket, kept his eyes downfield and hit his running back who then raced 56 yards — was impressive.

So was his first TD and his overtime dime to Deontay Burnett.

#2 – Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State Vs. Pittsburgh: Win (59-21)

23-32, 497 yards, 5 TD

Mason Rudolph is like the human cheat code for week after week of near quarterback perfection.

Did we mention ALL 5 of his touchdowns came in the first half against Pitt?

As you’ve read in these posts, one of Mason’s biggest knock is he’s not often asked to go through progressions and read a defense.

His second score of the game, Rudolph sensed the pocket breaking down, escaped – moved off one receiver and onto his second read – connecting with Marcell Ateman for 69 yards. It was impressive.

#3 – Josh Rosen, UCLA Vs. Memphis: Loss (48-45)

35-56, 463 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Count me among those who think Josh Rosen was outplayed by Memphis’ Riley Ferguson.

Tim Hart’s pick six in the third quarter was disastrous. Rosen had good pocket presence on the play and looked to go through his progressions. But, when the pocket broke down and the QB escaped…he tried to throw across the field…and off his back foot for the easiest pick six the Tigers might have all season long.

Rosen’s costliest INT came late in the fourth quarter with his team inside the inside the red zone. The Tigers blitzed, Rosen threw it off his back foot and right into the arms of the corner.

Now, Rosen also made plays as well. His 33 yard hookup with Darren Andrews was into a tight window and set up his 22 yard TD to Austin Roberts, which was equally impressive and he hit the tight end in stride with the a trio of defenders around.

#4 – Luke Falk, Washington State Vs. Oregon State: Win (52-23)

37-49, 396 yards, 6 TD

This was a good…err…great bounce-back effort for Luke Falk who was benched, re-entered, go hurt and left the game against Boise State last weekend.

#5 – Lamar Jackson, Louisville Vs. Clemson: Loss (47-21)

21-42, 317 yards, 3 TD

If you were to look at the stat line and see the reigning Heisman trophy winner tossed for 300 yards and three scored, you’d assume he had a great game.

Amassing nearly 1,400 yards of total offense BY HIMSELF over the first two games of the season, Jackson was humbled against the defending National Champions from Clemson.

After leading a 95-yard touchdown drive on their third drive, the Cardinals had seven drives that went five or fewer plays, which included a pick six.

It was still a manageable and winnable game only down 19-7 late in the third, but Jackson threw his INT right to a linebacker who had settled into coverage.

While Jackson led back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth, the Cardinals were already down 33-7 and Clemson was also still scoring at will.

#6 – Jake Browning, Washington Vs. Fresno State: Win (48-16)

19-22, 255 yards, 4 TD

Fresno State didn’t put up much of a fight against Jake Browning, who was near perfect against the Bulldogs.

Browning’s TD strike to Myles Gaskins before half was a dart, in a tight window with a linebacker and corner bearing down on the running back.

#7 – Josh Allen, Wyoming Vs. Oregon: Loss (49-13)

9-24, 64 yards, INT

If there is a player who had the most to gain and lose heading into the year, it was Josh Allen. Dating back to his fourth quarterback meltdown against Nebraska last season, Allen has been terrible against Power Five teams and that trend continued against Oregon.

There’s a lack of talent around Allen (offensive line and wide receivers) — but his stock is dropping…and fast.



#8 – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Vs. Tulane: Win (56-14)

17-27, 331 yards, 4 TD

Baker Mayfield still hasn’t thrown an interception this season – that’s impressive enough. There’s a good chance (barring an injury) Mayfield continues to torch defenses and rise in the Heisman chatter.

He and the Sooners face Baylor on Saturday, which is still win-less and reeling after losing to Turner Gill and Liberty…then UT San Antonio and then Duke this past weekend.

After Baylor, Mayfield gets Iowa State before a showdown with Texas.



#9 – Quinton Flowers, South Florida Vs. Illinois: Win (47-23)

15-27, 280 yards, 4 TD, INT

Flowers was good against the Illini with his only big blemish an interception in the endzone in the first quarter. Flowers had 1-on-1 coverage on the outside – he knew where he was going to throw it before the snap.

The problem was that it was great coverage from the corner who had it thrown right to him.

#10 – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn Vs. Mercer: Win (24-10)

32-37, 364 yards, 1 INT

Not throwing an touchdown against an FCS isn’t cause for alarm bells, but Jarrett Stidham’s interception was about as poor as decision you’ll see.

With defenders crashing down on the line of scrimmage on an RPO, Stidhman pulled the ball out of the belly of Kamryn Pettaway, stared down Nate Craig-Myers – allowing the safety to jump the route and come up with the interception.

Stidhman hasn’t had a great start to the year with his only two TDs of the season coming in the opener against Georgia Southern.

