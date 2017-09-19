Western New York’s unemployment rate consistent with last year’s, state says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Unemployment rates for the Buffalo-Niagara area remained consistent from Aug. 2016 to Aug. 2017, the New York State Department of Labor said Tuesday.

Unemployment rates for the area were 5 percent in both Aug. 2016 and Aug. 2017, according to data released by the state labor department.

Unemployment rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Statewide, the private sector job count increased by 141,500, according to the data. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.7 percent to 4.8 percent from Aug. 2016 to Aug. 2017.