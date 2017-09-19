What’s going on with the NFL in Los Angeles?

CNN Published:
GRAPHIC/CNN

(CNN) – The NFL is finally back in Los Angeles. But so far Los Angeles isn’t showing up.

The Rams played in front of tens of thousands of empty seats on Sunday, and the Chargers are playing in a stadium less than half the size of any other venue in the league.

 It doesn’t help that neither team was very good last year. But instead of celebrating its return to the nation’s second-largest market, the NFL is fielding embarrassing questions about whether the City of Angels is football-friendly.

 

That’s especially pressing because both teams will move to a futuristic $2.6 billion stadium in 2020.

“Anyone who expected instant sellouts with crazy, maniacal fans with painted faces from Day 1 should have been in minority,” a sports television veteran told CNNMoney. “That kind of fandom takes time to build. Winning helps. Changing habits doesn’t happen overnight.”

The teams say ticket sales are just fine.

The Rams, who moved from St. Louis before last season, are playing in the L.A. Coliseum, which holds over 90,000 fans. It’s also home to the University of Southern California Trojans — whose fans regularly fill the place on Saturdays in the fall.

The Rams drew an average of 80,000 last year, partly because of excitement over the team’s arrival. The team, expecting a drop-off for the second year, says it intentionally capped tickets at 56,000 this season to improve the fan experience.

