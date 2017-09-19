Williamsville native living in Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Maria

VIEQUES, PUERTO RICO (WIVB)- The National Hurricane Center continues to track category five Hurricane Maria, as it inches closer and closer to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

For Williamsville native Renee Rybarczck, that means home; she and her husband have lived on the small island of Vieques for almost seven years.

After avoiding major devastation with Hurricane Irma, she fears Maria could hit her neighborhood with a vengeance.

“You kind of just have to see what happens when it goes through. The last storm was mostly just downed trees and minor damage, so I haven’t been through a hurricane where we’ve had big structural damage,” Rybarczck tells News 4.

As we were speaking Tuesday morning, Rybarczck lost power in her home again, a warning from officials she says, to hunker down.

The western New Yorker manages several properties on the island.

“We already kind of prepared a lot for Hurricane Irma to go through but this time was even more, so just putting all the furniture in, making sure everything is secured. Some of the properties have hurricane shutters some of them don’t.”

Rybarczck has several pets and because she manages properties in Vieques, she and her husband decided not to fly back to western New York for Maria to pass.

The ferry from Vieques to Puerto Rico’s mainland stopped running a few days ago, according to Rybarczck.

Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency Monday, activating the National Guard to help the island prepare.

Vieques residents rely on the main island for power, Rybarczck says some neighbors are still in the dark after Irma.

“There were some people that still, it’s isolated neighborhoods where they still didn’t have power from the last hurricane but I’m sure we’re going to be again, down with this one for a while.”

If Hurricane Maria maintains her strength, she’ll be the most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years.

The storm is expected to reach Puerto Rico late Tuesday or early Wednesday.