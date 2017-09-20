3 used obits to steal from cars at funeral homes

The Associated Press Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested three people who used obituaries to plan out thefts of items left in vehicles parked at western new York funeral homes.

Law enforcement officials from several agencies in the Rochester area say a 39-year-old man and two women ages 20 and 23 would find out when and where funerals were being held, then go to the funeral home’s parking lot and commit smash-and-grab thefts.

Thefts were reported over the past three months in neighboring Monroe and Livingston counties. Police say the thieves would use stolen credit cards to make purchases at local stores.

Officials say they were able to track down the suspects after a funeral home’s surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects” vehicle.

All three suspects have been charged with grand larceny and three criminal mischief.

