70-year-old woman hit by truck in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Niagara Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Police in the city went to the 1900 block of Forest Ave. around 3:45 p.m. There, a pedestrian had been struck.

The 70-year-old Niagara Falls woman had been crossing the street when a truck hit her while making a left turn off of 19th St.

The driver was identified as a 54-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The woman was taken to ECMC with multiple injuries. It is not clear what condition she is in.

Charges are pending.

