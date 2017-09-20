AAUW Book Sale pays off in local scholarship dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a book at the giant used book sale hosted last spring by the American Association of University Women, you helped contribute to local college scholarships. Tuesday evening, several of those scholarships were awarded to Western New York students.

Among the scholarships presented was the $5,000 AAUW Jacquie Walker Scholarship. This is the ninth year the scholarship has been awarded to an area student who excels in academics and in community service.

The 2017 winner of the scholarship is Lauren Carlin, from Elma, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in business management at Hilbert College. She plans to continue her education at St. Bonaventure University to earn an M.B.A.

Lauren says: “One of my favorite quotes is by St. Francis of Assisi: ‘It is in giving, that we receive.’ I really believe in that quote and how me giving my time, my energy can make a positive difference in people who need the help.”

The AAUW presents the scholarship in the name of News Four’s Jacquie Walker to honor her commitment to serving the WNY community. Applications, which include grade transcripts, essays, and recommendations, are judged by a panel of AAUW members.

The organization is already planning for its 64th annual book sale from May 30 to June 3, 2018, at a location to be announced. Book donations are being accepted Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 9:30-11:30, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St in Williamsville.

They DO accept DVD’s, CD’s, audio books, puzzles and games. They do NOT accept textbooks, Readers Digest condensed books, magazines, encyclopedias, computer books, records, or videotapes.