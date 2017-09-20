Bills not worried about criticism heading into showdown with Broncos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a strong performance in Week One and a less than stellar offensive output in Week Two, the Bills know they have to be better.

“My initial feeling after the game and after watching film, was just a lack of execution of my behalf and as a whole on the offense. Some plays we left out there that we definitely like to have back,” Taylor said on Wednesday.

“(Carolina) made plays last week and we didn’t,” McCoy added. “Simple as that. It is a different scheme but I do not think it makes that big of a difference. We have been doing this since camp and we know what to do, what not to do.”

This week, it doesn’t get any easier for Buffalo.

Not only do they have to prepare for the best edge rusher in the game in Von Miller, but a secondary that has become known as the “No Fly Zone” with Chris Harris and Aquib Talib.

On Sunday the Broncos shut down Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys rush attack, limiting the All-Pro to just eight yards on nine carries.

Dak Prescott was also picked off twice and held to 238 passing yards.

Bills running back Mike Tolbert said there’s no sense of urgency for the group to put forth a better effort on Sunday.

“The beautiful thing about this team is we could care less what you think,” Tolbert fired back after being questioned on whether the Bills can still be an elite rushing unit.

“We could care less about what anybody outside this locker room thinks. You’re not out on the field with us. We know what we’re capable of, we just have to execute.”

Those same sentiments are felt by the receivers as well after accounting for 107 passing yards against the Panthers.

“Continue to try to make plays when they come to us,” Jordan Matthews said. “My mindset is to play to your strengths. You have to find a way to get in that window and make those plays. Tyrod has been grinding in the film room getting ready for (to play the Broncos) to have a good showing.”

There’s been plenty of criticism through training camp and the first two weeks of the regular season regarding the skill and big play potential following the departure of Robert Woods to free agency, Sammy Watkins after he was traded to the Rams and the retirement of Anquan Boldin.

The group isn’t approaching Sunday as a “prove it game” against one of the best secondaries in the league.

“That, what you just said didn’t motivate me anymore,” Matthew said.

“I think sometimes it’s easy to say ‘Ok, well to speculate they’re not getting open and this and that.’ The defense we went against last week because it’s been a big top of conversation. They played zone. You’re saying how do you beat a man? Beat a man — we weren’t going again man. We were going against more zone. when their corners are squatting on routes and if your sitting on 10-12 and you’re doing short, out-breaking routes it makes it easier for corners to do their jobs.

“Our biggest thing is making those tough contested catches in coverage and in tight windows. As far as what the receiving corps looked like last year, are we talking numbers? Are we talking about skillset? I feel like guys in this receiving corps have both of those. Our biggest job is going out there and making plays.”

That could be easier said than done with Miller matching up against a shaking offensive line.

Cordy Glenn was held out of practice on Wednesday as he works back from an ankle injury. If he’s unavailable rookie Dion Dawkins could be thrown into the starting lineup.

On the other side right guard John Miller and tackle Jordan Mills have continued to struggle.

When asked about the possibility of using quick throws to limit how much of an impact Miller could have on Sunday, Matthews joked, “If there was a plan to win, I wouldn’t say it on camera.”

“Obviously he’s a great football player,” Tolbert added. “We got to focus on what we do well and that’s running the ball. He’s a guy we have to game plan for because he can wreck a game.”

Tolbert had a front row seat to just how destructive the edge rusher can be.

The former Texas A&M standout was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 after recording 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles — both of which led to scores for Denver in a 24-10 win over Carolina.

“A guy like that, you can’t run away from” Tolbert said. “He’s a strong pass rusher and strong run defender and just as fast as us backs. You have to take the game to him.”