Buffalo Bills ranked as least valuable franchise in NFL by Forbes

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Bills fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have been named the least valuable franchise in the NFL, according to a new ranking by Forbes.

The Bills rank #32 out of 32 on the list, released Monday.  Forbes puts the team’s value at $1.6 billion.

The average NFL franchise is worth $2.5 billion, an article accompanying the list states.

The Dallas Cowboys are ranked #1 on the list, with a current value of $4.8 billion.

Forbes team values are the team’s equity plus net debt, based on the multiples of revenue of historical transactions and offers to buy and invest in teams currently on the table.

To read the full list, click here. 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s