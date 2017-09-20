Buffalo Bills ranked as least valuable franchise in NFL by Forbes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have been named the least valuable franchise in the NFL, according to a new ranking by Forbes.

The Bills rank #32 out of 32 on the list, released Monday. Forbes puts the team’s value at $1.6 billion.

The average NFL franchise is worth $2.5 billion, an article accompanying the list states.

The Dallas Cowboys are ranked #1 on the list, with a current value of $4.8 billion.

Forbes team values are the team’s equity plus net debt, based on the multiples of revenue of historical transactions and offers to buy and invest in teams currently on the table.

