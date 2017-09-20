Buffalo City Mission celebrates 100 years of helping Buffalo’s homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo City Mission is celebrating its 100th anniversary of serving Buffalo’s homeless community.

The Mission first opened in July 1917, utilizing Calvary Presbyterian Church to provide meals for the homeless.

In 1922, the Mission’s board of directors purchased Fenton Pekin Cabinet, a former nightclub at 85 Broadway, using the building to provide meals and chapel services to the homeless. The Mission operated at that location for 62 years before it was torn down to make room for the Kensington Expressway, and the Mission was moved to its current location at 100 East Tupper St.

Now a century old, the Mission’s work is far from over. The Mission is looking to raise over $2.3 million between Oct. and Dec. 2017 through the 2017 Annual Fall Campaign- which is 31.6 percent of the Mission’s annual budget.

“This annual campaign helps provide the finances and resources necessary to sustain the Mission’s critical programs and services for the homeless of Buffalo,” a press release from the Mission stated.

Last year alone, the Mission served over 171,700 meals and provided over 79,400 safe nights of sleep shelter, provided at no cost to guests.

For more information, visit http://www.buffalocitymission.org or call 716-854-8181.