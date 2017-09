BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 3 and a half years in state prison for selling heroin.

Jimmie Coble, 36, of Hoffman St., Buffalo, was also sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.

The Buffalo Police Department’s Narcotics and SWAT personnel executed a search warrant at Coble’s home in July 2016, during which they recovered more than a half-ounce of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $2,500 in cash.