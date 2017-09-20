Erie County Sheriff’s deputy steps in to put out fire

By Published:

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy acted quickly to put out a fire behind a Broadway Avenue business.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Retzlaff spotted smoke coming from behind the Tractor Supply Store and observed a loading dock rubber bumper on fire.

The deputy alerted employees and used two separate fire extinguishers to suppress the fire. A volunteer fire company from Alden then arrived to check the building.

Firefighters did not find any structural damage and the scene was cleared.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s