Erie County Sheriff’s deputy steps in to put out fire

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy acted quickly to put out a fire behind a Broadway Avenue business.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Retzlaff spotted smoke coming from behind the Tractor Supply Store and observed a loading dock rubber bumper on fire.

The deputy alerted employees and used two separate fire extinguishers to suppress the fire. A volunteer fire company from Alden then arrived to check the building.

Firefighters did not find any structural damage and the scene was cleared.

The cause of the fire is unclear.