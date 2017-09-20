Erie County Sheriff’s Office warns of counterfeit bills being circulated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reports of businesses receiving counterfeit U.S. currency.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging businesses to educate their employees on how to identify counterfeit bills.

The U.S. Treasury recommends the following tips:

  • Using a counterfeit detection pen/marker
  • Observing color-shifting ink (in new U.S. bills) – tilt the bill back and forth and observe the number in the lower right-hand corner as its color shifts from green to black and back.
  • Watermark: Hold the bill up to light to view the watermark in an unprinted space to the right of the portrait.
  • Security thread: Hold the bill to a light to view the security thread. You will see a thin embedded strip running from top to bottom on the face of a banknote. In the $10 and $50 bill, the security strip is located to the right of the portrait. In the $5, $20, and $100, it is located just left of the portrait.
  • Ultraviolet Glow: If exposed to an ultraviolet light, the $5 bill glows blue; the $10 bill glows orange, the $20 bill glows green, the $50 bill glows yellow, and the $100 bill glows red – if they are authentic.
  • Microprinting: There are minute microprintings on the security threads.  The microprinting can be found around the portrait as well as on the security threads.

If an employee or business owner believes they are receiving a counterfeit bill, the Sheriff’s Office advises them not to put themselves endanger, but recommends the following.

  • Do not return the bill to the passer.
  • Delay the passer with some excuse, if possible.
  • Observe the passer’s description – and their companions’ descriptions – and write down their vehicle license plate numbers if you can.
  • Contact your local police department or call your local Secret Service office.
  • Write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note.
  • Do not handle the counterfeit note. Place it in a protective cover, a plastic bag, or envelope to protect it until you place it in the hands of a law enforcement agent or Secret Service Special Agent.

