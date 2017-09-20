Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA to gain new “food hall”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new “food hall” is coming to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA.

The 16,000 sq. ft. food hall will be dubbed “Hip City” and is expected to be open for business in spring 2018. It will be located along Military Road, with floor-to-ceiling glass and patio style seating around the building.

Mercado Development is developing the property. The food hall will have capacity to feature up to 24 merchants, and the company plans to include a mix of local and regional chefs, Dan Vecchies, president of Mercado Development said.

The food hall will be anchored by a craft beer and spirits bar. There will also be an area dedicated to live entertainment, cooking classes and wine tastings.

Mercado Development has already signed several merchants for the food hall, but there is still space available for interested chefs and restaurants.

Those interested can visit http://www.mercadodevelopment.com to fill out a merchant application, or contact Dan Vecchies at 1-888-668-6462 ext. 4 or email at dan@mercadodevelopment.com.