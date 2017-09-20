Food Hall coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a few months, more than a dozen different restaurants will be opening inside of a building on the Fashion Outlets property as developers from Mercado reached a deal with the mall’s ownership group.

“The food hall concept has been gaining a lot of momentum in urban areas the last few years,” said Dan Vecchies, Mercado Development’s president. “[People enjoy] the feel of meeting friends, family and being able to eat different food but still sit together.”

The 16,000 square foot hall will be called Hip City and have around 18 different establishments inside, each with different culinary concepts, including an anchor brewpub. Vecchies says they already have letters of intent from ten restaurants to fill the space.

“Chefs really are the driving force behind it,” said the company’s president. “It’s more farm to table ingredients.”

He says they do 90% of the development for those who fill the space, finding its a great opportunity for young chefs.

“It’s a really inexpensive way for chefs to get their concepts out there.”

The concept will be unique to a mall setting but Vecchies says, as food halls are becoming more popular, Hip City will be familiar to those visiting.

“I think it’s a good fit for the mix of people who come here.”

The group plans to break ground this fall and open in April 2018.