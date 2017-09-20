Local restaurant donates profits to relief efforts in Mexico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Local chef Victor Parra Gonzalez has deep ties to Mexico; the co-owner of Casa Azul on Genesee Street was born in Acapulco, and is personally affected by the 7.1 earthquake that struck central Mexico Tuesday.

“I have several friends and family that live in the area. Thankfully everybody has been accounted for, but nonetheless it’s a really tremendous disaster,” he says.

Parra Gonzalez and Casa Azul’s other co-owner, Zina Lapi, will be donating 50 percent of the restaurant’s food sales Saturday to relief efforts in Mexico.

The funds will go to the Mexican Red Cross and Topos, a non-profit rescue team designed specifically for earthquakes.

“Especially with everything going on in the world, not just the earthquake but the hurricanes, unfortunately there’s a lot of people in need right now,” Lapi tells News 4.

Parra Gonzalez’s other restaurant, Las Puertas, located on Buffalo’s west side, will be serving a special dish for three days to honor the victims of Mexico’s earthquake; that’s also the amount of time President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the nation would mourn.

Las Puertas will donate profits from it’s special dish and match Casa Azul’s profit donation from Saturday.

Other agencies working on the group in Mexico include:

Casa Azul is located at 128 Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Las Puertas is located at 385 Rhode Island Street in Buffalo.