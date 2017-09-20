Man accused of hitting woman in front of child during dispute

By Published:

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany man was arrested after New York State Police say he struck a woman in front of a child.

On Monday night, Troopers went to a residence in the Colonial Village trailer park on State Route 417 after receiving a 911 call.

There, a woman told officers that Sammy McDaniel, 40, came home intoxicated and started an argument. The woman told Troopers that McDaniel eventually hit her while in the presence of a 9-year-old child.

After this, authorities say McDaniel took the woman’s phone so that she could not call 911. That is when they say the child left and called authorities from another home.

McDaniel was charged with Harassment, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Mischief.

He was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s