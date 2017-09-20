Man accused of hitting woman in front of child during dispute

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany man was arrested after New York State Police say he struck a woman in front of a child.

On Monday night, Troopers went to a residence in the Colonial Village trailer park on State Route 417 after receiving a 911 call.

There, a woman told officers that Sammy McDaniel, 40, came home intoxicated and started an argument. The woman told Troopers that McDaniel eventually hit her while in the presence of a 9-year-old child.

After this, authorities say McDaniel took the woman’s phone so that she could not call 911. That is when they say the child left and called authorities from another home.

McDaniel was charged with Harassment, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Mischief.

He was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.