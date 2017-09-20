Man gets prison term for killing wife by setting her on fire

The Associated Press Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who killed his wife by setting her on fire has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

The Times Union of Albany reports (http://bit.ly/2ydhyyd ) 69-year-old Antonio Bargallo Sr. was sentenced Wednesday in a Schenectady (skeh-NEHK’-ta-dee) courtroom, where he pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in July.

Bargallo admitted dousing 48-year-old Elizabeth Gonzales with gasoline and setting her aflame at their Schenectady home on March 4. A neighbor helped douse the flames after Gonzales ran screaming from the home with her clothes on fire.

Gonzales was airlifted to a hospital burn unit. She suffered burns to over 50 percent of her body and died the next day.

She was the mother of two grown sons.

Prosecutors say Bargallo’s attack on his wife was incomprehensible.

