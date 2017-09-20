McDermott concerned with injury to DT Marcell Dareus

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is shown during warmups before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Like it or not, Buffalo's top-paid player Marcell Dareus will have to get used to less playing time this season because new coach Sean McDermott prefers rotating his defensive linemen during games. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and left tackle Cordy Glenn both suffered ankle injuries in the Bills’ loss to Caronlina.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Head coach Sean McDermott expressed concerned in Dareus’ availablility against the Broncos, who Buffalo plays on Sunday.

McDermott also told reporters Glenn, DE Shaq Lawson (nerve contusion) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) will not practice.

Worthy has been in the league’s concussion protocol since the preseason finale against the Lions.

If Glenn is unable to play on Sunday and with Seantrel Henderson still serving his five game suspension, rookie Dion Dawkins could be thrust into the starting lineup against one of the most potent pass rushers in the league, Vonn Miller.

LeSean McCoy and Lorenzo Alexander were also given rest days by the team.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s