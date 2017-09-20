McDermott concerned with injury to DT Marcell Dareus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and left tackle Cordy Glenn both suffered ankle injuries in the Bills’ loss to Caronlina.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Head coach Sean McDermott expressed concerned in Dareus’ availablility against the Broncos, who Buffalo plays on Sunday.

McDermott also told reporters Glenn, DE Shaq Lawson (nerve contusion) and DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) will not practice.

Worthy has been in the league’s concussion protocol since the preseason finale against the Lions.

If Glenn is unable to play on Sunday and with Seantrel Henderson still serving his five game suspension, rookie Dion Dawkins could be thrust into the starting lineup against one of the most potent pass rushers in the league, Vonn Miller.

LeSean McCoy and Lorenzo Alexander were also given rest days by the team.