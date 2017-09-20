Mexico City crews race to save girl trapped in school rubble

Throughout the day, they periodically held up their fists and gestured for silence so they could listen for signs of life — a signal that extended a veil of calm over an otherwise chaotic scene.

By late afternoon, activity around the secure area grew frenetic. More ambulances and military vehicles lined the street as medical personnel and men with shovels streamed into the secure area. Trucks carried debris into the site to fortify parts of the buildings that are collapsing, CNN affiliate Foro TV reported.

The elementary school was one of 16 schools in Mexico City to suffer serious damage in Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake. The earthquake caused part of the private elementary school to fold in on itself, sandwiching and collapsing classroom onto classroom.

At least 25 people — 21 children and four adults — were confirmed dead at the school, Luis Felipe Puente of the Ministry of the Interior’s Civil Protection unit said earlier Wednesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, three people were still missing there and 11 people had been rescued.

Foro TV interviewed two girls who said they were taking down her English homework as the building began to shake.

“I thought someone was kicking my chair, but I turned around and no one was kicking me,” one girl told the station.

“The English teacher said there was a quake. Our teacher took us to the stairs and that’s when part of the building started to come down. There was dust everywhere. We couldn’t see.”

A member of Los Topos told Foro TV he crawled into openings within the ruins over pieces of broken chairs and splintered walls. Another member of the rescue group told Foro TV her small size made it easier for her to move through the rubble. She said she helped remove debris to create openings for cameras and sensors to move around. “We’re just trying to help. Any parent, anyone with a child, would do the same,” she told Foro TV. On Wednesday afternoon, a rescuer told Foro TV they found two temperature readings of vital organs that were confirmed with a doctor with federal police.