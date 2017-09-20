Founded in 1892 by William Nichols, Nichols School is a nationally recognized co-educational college preparatory school, for grades 5 through 12. We are an independent school and non-denominational. With an average enrollment of 570 students, the average class size is 14 students. For more than 120 years, Nichols has grown alongside Buffalo, thoughtfully evolving while maintaining our traditions and roots. When we innovate, we do so deliberately. Nichols strives to reflect the racial, cultural, religious and socioeconomic constitution of our local community by providing need-based financial aid to about 30% of our student body. We offer something unattainable elsewhere in Western New York, and we hope to make this educational experience available to all who wish to meet the challenge. Nichols students represent over 45 different villages and cities in the Western New York and Southern Ontario area. We also welcome several international students to our School community each year.

