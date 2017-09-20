North Tonawanda Community Hub offers dozens of service providers for people in need

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new North Tonawanda Community Hub is located inside the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Falconer Street. It will be open on a quarterly basis, and it brings 40 service providers all together in one spot.
“We have services ranging from the Niagara Community Action Program to National Fuel gas which will be handing out winterization packages to residents,” said Robert Pecoraro, North Tonawanda Common Council.
According to research more than 12,000 people in Tonawanda and North Tonawanda are struggling financially. Many of those people don’t have access to transportation. Now the North Tonawanda Coalition is trying to close that gap with a new hub.
“We can address the needs of the families to make them self sufficient independent of the system. And that’s our goal here today all under one roof,” said Suzanne Shears, Niagara Community Action Program CEO.
The hub will make it easy for residents to access services that provide things like housing, health care, and heating.
“A lot of people don’t know where these resources come from and having hubs and community events helps these people acknowledge what they could possibly utilize for free,” said Tereasa Janese, Ivy Lea Construction Outreach Coordinator.
“It’s going to address their needs, they’re going to get more information about organizations that can provide and help them with that need,” said Shears.
The next time this community hub will be open is December 20th.
For more information about the North Tonawanda Community Hub, contact:
716-427-4893
facebook.com/NTCommunityHub
Service providers and organizations include:
- Belmont Housing Services
- BISON Children’s Fund
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY
- Border Community SERVICE of Niagara University
- Box of Hope
- Catholic Charities- WIC
- Community Missions
- Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Early Childhood Direction Center
- Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project
- Family & Children’s Service of Niagara
- Fidelis Care
- GuildCare of Niagara
- Hearts and Hands
- Independent Living of Niagara County
- Ivy Lea
- National Fuel
- Neighborhood Legal services
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center- Breast and Prostate Peer Education Program
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center- Children’s Health Home
- Niagara Community Action Program, Inc.
- Niagara Community College
- Niagara County Department of Health
- Niagara County Department of Social Services
- Niagara County Office of the Aging
- Northpointe Council
- North Tonawanda Senior Center
- Opportunities Unlimited of Niagara
- Orleans-Niagara BOCES
- Red Cross of Western New York
- Salvation Army
- Schofield Care
- United Healthcare
- Univera Healthcare
- University of Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center
- Veterans One-Stop
- Western New York Law Center
- YWCA of the Niagara Frontier