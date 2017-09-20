Puerto Rican community coming together for victims of Hurricane Maria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Puerto Rican community is calling on city and state leaders for help.

Many people are desperate to get in touch with family who they haven’t heard from since power was lost on the island after Hurricane Maria.

The governor says it will take months to restore power.

Wednesday night, more than 70 people gathered at the Olivencia Community Center to discuss a strategy to help those affected.

“This is just to get us started and get going because in about three weeks, two weeks, they’re gonna need us,” said Chito Olivencia, local Hispanic leader.

Several city leaders were in attendance at Wednesday night’s emergency meeting. Officials say they will do everything they can to help.

Councilman David Rivera and Hispanic Leader Chito Olivencia told News 4 they have relatives on the island.

“Unfortunately last night the first person that died happened to be in my town, happened to be my family member,” said Olivencia.

“It hits close to home when it’s family, and not knowing the condition they’re in right now because we can’t even talk to them,” said Rivera.

Many Puerto Rican community members say they have had zero communication with their families on the Island. Some say they feel helpless.

“I last spoke to my Dad last night, I have not been able to reach him ever since we last spoke last night. Any type of signs of people just being okay and being alive and well is just not there,” said Misael Hernandez, Buffalo resident.

“I have not spoke to my family yet. I got my aunts, I got cousins, I got nephews on the island,” said Palmira Ortiz, Buffalo resident and native of Puerto Rico.

As the community pulls together to help struggling Americans, they say it’s difficult to be here knowing their loved ones need help.

“It’s very hard, not just not knowing, it’s also hard not to be able to be there for them and try to help these people,” said Ortiz.

Hispanic United is hosting a meeting to help those affected at 8:30 am Thursday, September 21.