Puerto Rican community coming together for victims of Hurricane Maria

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Puerto Rican community is calling on city and state leaders for help.

Many people are desperate to get in touch with family who they haven’t heard from since power was lost on the island after Hurricane Maria.

The governor says it will take months to restore power.

Wednesday night, more than 70 people gathered at the Olivencia Community Center to discuss a strategy to help those affected.

“This is just to get us started and get going because in about three weeks, two weeks, they’re gonna need us,” said Chito Olivencia, local Hispanic leader.

Several city leaders were in attendance at Wednesday night’s emergency meeting. Officials say they will do everything they can to help.

Councilman David Rivera and Hispanic Leader Chito Olivencia told News 4 they have relatives on the island.

“Unfortunately last night the first person that died happened to be in my town, happened to be my family member,” said Olivencia.

“It hits close to home when it’s family, and not knowing the condition they’re in right now because we can’t even talk to them,” said Rivera.

Many Puerto Rican community members say they have had zero communication with their families on the Island. Some say they feel helpless.

“I last spoke to my Dad last night, I have not been able to reach him ever since we last spoke last night. Any type of signs of people just being okay and being alive and well is just not there,” said Misael Hernandez, Buffalo resident.

“I have not spoke to my family yet. I got my aunts, I got cousins, I got nephews on the island,” said Palmira Ortiz, Buffalo resident and native of Puerto Rico.

 

 

As the community pulls together to help struggling Americans, they say it’s difficult to be here knowing their loved ones need help.

“It’s very hard, not just not knowing, it’s also hard not to be able to be there for them and try to help these people,” said Ortiz.

Hispanic United is hosting a meeting to help those affected at 8:30 am Thursday, September 21.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s