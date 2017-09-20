Sheriff: Mom charged after 2-year-old found naked outside

By Published:

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County mother has been charged after authorities say her 2-year-old was found walking around outside while naked.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office went to W. Chautauqua St. in Mayville around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was found, but their mother was not outside with them, deputies say.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the mother, Jessica Cooper, 25, was inside her W. Chautauqua St. home sleeping, and did not know the child was outside.

Cooper was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s