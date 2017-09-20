Sheriff: Mom charged after 2-year-old found naked outside

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County mother has been charged after authorities say her 2-year-old was found walking around outside while naked.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office went to W. Chautauqua St. in Mayville around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was found, but their mother was not outside with them, deputies say.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the mother, Jessica Cooper, 25, was inside her W. Chautauqua St. home sleeping, and did not know the child was outside.

Cooper was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.