Study: Teens who vape have higher risk of smoking cigarettes

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

WATERLOO, Ontario (WIVB) — A new study says teens who use e-cigarettes double their risk of smoking traditional cigarettes.

The research comes from the University of Waterloo and Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

They looked at students in middle and high school. Those who tried vaping were more than two times more likely to be “susceptible to smoking traditional tobacco”

The study addresses a key question many have debated in recent years: Do e-cigarettes lead to cigarette smoking?

The study’s co-author says the answer is “yes,” at least for teens.

The findings were published this week in the Canadian journal Preventive Medicine.

Last year, we talked to a pediatrician about the dangers e-cigarettes pose for kids.

“We do know for a fact that there’s enough toxic chemicals and cancer causing chemicals in the smoke that’s being inhaled right now to make it a bad idea for children and adults,” Dr. Steve Lana said.

The rate of teenagers using e-cigarettes in the U.S. has steadily climbed.

By 2015, 16 percent of high school students reported using e-cigarettes.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s