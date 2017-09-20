This high school must approve girls’ dresses before they can get tickets to homecoming

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (FOX21) — It’s homecoming season, but before students can let loose and have some fun — those planning to wear dresses must get them approved — by photo — in order to get tickets to the dance.

In Wisconsin, Pewaukee High School’s policy is an extension of the Pewaukee School District’s dress code, which is aimed at keeping students from being removed from the dance for showing too much skin.

Students planning to wear a dress must submit a picture of themselves in the dress — front and back — to a female counselor in order to get tickets to any school dance, according to sources.

The policy was put in place in January 2015 and applies to all school dances.

The Pewaukee dress code prohibits clothing that’s too revealing and explicitly bans “tops that have spaghetti straps, are backless, and/or that cover only one shoulder.. blouses that do not cover the midriff” and requires shorts and skirts to “extend below the mid-thigh.”

This was originally posted on Fox21, a Nexstar contributing station.